'Dateline' Viewers Weigh in on Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell's 'Cult'

On Monday night, Dateline released their special, What Happened to JJ and Tylee, which discussed the case of Chad Daybell, his wife, Lori Vallow, and her missing children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. This special comes a couple of weeks after human remains belonging to Tylee and JJ were found on Daybell's property in Rexburg, Idaho. Not only did the special look at details about the case, but they also explored the beliefs of Vallow and Daybell's cult-like religion. Suffice it to say, Dateline viewers had plenty to say about the couple and their "cult."

During the special, Vallow's former best friend Melanie Gibb spoke out about the couple and their beliefs, which she even noted that she subscribed to at one point. According to Gibb, Daybell was prominent in the doomsday prepper world, and Vallow ended up becoming "spiritually attached" to him because of those beliefs. Gibb also revealed other pieces of information about Vallow and Daybell's religion, including reincarnation, zombies, and the fact that they thought that Oprah Winfrey was a dark spirit who was destined to usher in the end of times. She also explained what she felt about Daybell and Vallow's destructive relationship, as she said, "I saw him as the hand and her as the puppet on that hand. They were both, like, gasoline and fire – equally destructive to each other. And they both lie. And so, that was their common thread, is that they were really good lying to each other. [It] seemed a good fit for them to be like that with each other."

Given the wild aspects of this cult-like religion, viewers couldn't help but weigh in on the matter on Twitter. Naturally, they had a ton to say about Vallow and Daybell, who have both since been arrested and charged in connection to JJ and Tylee's case.