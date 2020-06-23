'Dateline' Reveals Lori Vallow's Shocking Belief About Oprah Winfrey

Monday night's episode of Dateline looked into the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a newlywed couple that is behind bars in connection with the death of Vallow's two children. Early on in the special, narrated by anchor Keith Morrison, it explored the beliefs of Vallow and Daybell's cult-like religion.

Daybell was a published author and something of a celebrity in the doomsday prepper world, and Vallow ended up becoming "spiritually attracted" to him. At least according to Vallow's friend, Melanie Gibb, who spoke at length throughout the episode. She also revealed several religious revelations, including reincarnation, zombies and the fact that Oprah Winfrey was (apparently) some kind of dark spirit that was destined to usher in the end times. While it wasn't really elaborated on, it certainly caught the attention of viewers.

Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee, were last seen alive in September of 2019, which made her marriage in Hawaii to Daybell just weeks later that much more suspicious. The remains of both children were found on Daybell's property, leading to his arrest. While their cult, an off-shoot of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, has come up in the past, the stipulation of Oprah as an evil spirit definitely caused a reaction.