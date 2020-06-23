'Dateline' Reveals Lori Vallow's Shocking Belief About Oprah Winfrey
Monday night's episode of Dateline looked into the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, a newlywed couple that is behind bars in connection with the death of Vallow's two children. Early on in the special, narrated by anchor Keith Morrison, it explored the beliefs of Vallow and Daybell's cult-like religion.
Daybell was a published author and something of a celebrity in the doomsday prepper world, and Vallow ended up becoming "spiritually attracted" to him. At least according to Vallow's friend, Melanie Gibb, who spoke at length throughout the episode. She also revealed several religious revelations, including reincarnation, zombies and the fact that Oprah Winfrey was (apparently) some kind of dark spirit that was destined to usher in the end times. While it wasn't really elaborated on, it certainly caught the attention of viewers.
Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee, were last seen alive in September of 2019, which made her marriage in Hawaii to Daybell just weeks later that much more suspicious. The remains of both children were found on Daybell's property, leading to his arrest. While their cult, an off-shoot of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, has come up in the past, the stipulation of Oprah as an evil spirit definitely caused a reaction.
Lori Vallow is one evil bitch but don’t come for Oprah hunny! #Dateline pic.twitter.com/9zdrWG8zg2— Kelsey (@kelseyannmcc) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Lori Vallow said that Oprah was the “darkest spirit” on the planet. 😳 #Dateline pic.twitter.com/uD7UQg1wPt— Kauai0604 (@Kauai0604) June 23, 2020
I'm sorry I'm so sorry but all I can think about was the Oprah Winfrey comment! @Oprah you are Satan incarnate. The darkest spirit in the world! I cannot with this cult. #Dateline #truecrime #LoriVallow #chaddaybell #jjvallow #tyleeeryan pic.twitter.com/7pMPtvSDdF— Fuck Carole Baskin 🐯 (@WhimsicalZombie) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Sorry but Oprah being a dark spirit is making me laugh #Dateline pic.twitter.com/bFzxXNNFG5— sharon champagne🇨🇦🤸♀️ (@yogachampagne) June 23, 2020
she had no business calling oprah the darkest spirit on the planet like baby what she do?? murder her children? #Dateline pic.twitter.com/flJ3LEii3c— emily (@EmiIyPappas) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Oprah? Zombies? Idaho? This sounds like the random down answers in a USAToday crossword. #Dateline pic.twitter.com/HljjNcnfsC— PH_Nole (@PH_Nole) June 23, 2020
Zombies, dark spirits, Oprah??!! Seriously? How could Melonie or anyone listen to such garbage and still want anything to do with them?! I’d have been calling CPS begging someone to listen. #Dateline pic.twitter.com/ntnwi6Miqj— Kathleen Waters (@kathleen1waters) June 23, 2020
prevnext
I’m still laughing about Oprah . Poor Oprah #Dateline pic.twitter.com/SB2L18iVsX— sharon champagne🇨🇦🤸♀️ (@yogachampagne) June 23, 2020
She said Oprah was the darkest spirit on earth! #Dateline pic.twitter.com/1MIFuPLmVM— Lady Uno (@LadyUno2) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Did she say #Oprah😳😅 omg...I knew it 😅 Now I'm listening #Dateline— hesouttamylife (@Ilive4u4me) June 23, 2020
#oprah the darkest on the planet? 🤔 #Dateline I can believe it! Okra..... pic.twitter.com/O8SfyKnOWn— Jay Battle Verified (@BattleBornJay) June 23, 2020
prev
Oprah? Evil? Huh? #Dateline pic.twitter.com/ECcZ5KQUhg— Ms. Tasha (@buttafly75) June 23, 2020