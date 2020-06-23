'Dateline': Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Reportedly Feared Their Kids Were Zombies

Monday night, Dateline took a more in-depth look into the troubled relationship between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, and its connections to a religious cult that may have led to the death of Vallow's two children. The special had already revealed the fact that Oprah Winfrey is viewed as some kind of evil spirit, but there was also a fascination with zombies.

Daybell met Vallow through his published books, which had made him something of a celebrity in the doomsday prepper world. Vallow's friend, Melanie Gibb, said that she was "spiritually attracted" to him. There had been previous reports that Daybell had Vallow convinced that an earthquake would strike Idaho, giving them some kind of divine coverage when hiding the children's' bodies. However, from Gibb's account, Daybell had believed that the kids were turned into the undead years ago.

Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee, were last seen alive in September of 2019, just weeks before her marriage to Daybell in Hawaii. Authorities found the remains of both children on Daybell's property in June, which quickly led to his arrest. While it's yet to be proved how, or if, their beliefs factored into the kids' death, the couple's sincere belief in zombies certainly generated a response.