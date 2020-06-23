'Dateline': Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Reportedly Feared Their Kids Were Zombies
Monday night, Dateline took a more in-depth look into the troubled relationship between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, and its connections to a religious cult that may have led to the death of Vallow's two children. The special had already revealed the fact that Oprah Winfrey is viewed as some kind of evil spirit, but there was also a fascination with zombies.
Daybell met Vallow through his published books, which had made him something of a celebrity in the doomsday prepper world. Vallow's friend, Melanie Gibb, said that she was "spiritually attracted" to him. There had been previous reports that Daybell had Vallow convinced that an earthquake would strike Idaho, giving them some kind of divine coverage when hiding the children's' bodies. However, from Gibb's account, Daybell had believed that the kids were turned into the undead years ago.
Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee, were last seen alive in September of 2019, just weeks before her marriage to Daybell in Hawaii. Authorities found the remains of both children on Daybell's property in June, which quickly led to his arrest. While it's yet to be proved how, or if, their beliefs factored into the kids' death, the couple's sincere belief in zombies certainly generated a response.
If I had a friend talking about zombies #Dateline pic.twitter.com/3g3teF9iUr— Joanne🆘️🇺🇸 (@skijoey) June 23, 2020
I’m upset with all these damn folks. Zombies. Martin Luther, Methuselah, past lives, Goddesses, higher fucking planes...how many red flags do you need? #dateline— ThatsLife (@Anocksoonamoon) June 23, 2020
This #Dateline ep about Lori Vallow is terrifying. She is evil and all of her friends and family that allowed her zombie scheme to play on are just as guilty imo.— WE ALL WE GOT ✊🏾 (@ShaynessMac) June 23, 2020
Stupid Melanie - you could’ve helped prevent all this but you didn’t do anything while she went on an on about zombies! Wtf girl??? #Dateline pic.twitter.com/eL9UbNavn5— BravoSocial (@BravoShab) June 23, 2020
Zombie = anyone inconveniently in the way #Dateline— Kelli Kaylor (@kaylor_kelli) June 23, 2020
This is what I don’t understand. The family is so quick to claim she was fine and would totally never hurt the kids. How is claiming your kids are “zombies” sane behavior? My mother would have me committed. #dateline— sam (@sjbxtr) June 23, 2020
WTF!! These two were sick! Everyone was a zombie? The friend just said anyone who stood in the way of them being together— 😜😜 Talking head nobody 🤦🤦 (@Hopie_Dopiee43) June 23, 2020
were zombies! I just can't believe this all under the guise of "their religion". #sick #Dateline
Ok, so if they truly didn't know right from wrong, why didn't they try to kill all "zombies" like in The Walking Dead. Knowing what reality was means they weren't insane. Right?#Dateline— Ergo Licumno 🖤 (@Ergo_Liculmno) June 23, 2020
Calling people (read: your kids) “zombies” is such a creepy way to dehumanize them.
...and the next step after dehumanization is very often violence. #Dateline— Whitney™️ (@iamawhitney) June 23, 2020
You can't get much crazier than a woman who believes her children have turned into zombies, so felt the need to have them killed. 🙄 #Dateline #LoriVallow #ChadDaybell— Wild Child 🌻 (@WildChildHippy) June 23, 2020
You say zombie around me even ONCE and I am calling child-protection on your ass. #Dateline— Carly (@prettyplusmore) June 23, 2020
Hold up. Zombie. Ambushed!?!??! There’s a henchman? Like an actual henchman like a Batman villian? #Dateline— PH_Nole (@PH_Nole) June 23, 2020