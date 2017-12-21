Danny Masterson Ex Girlfriend Tweets Her Support for Bobette Riales‏

Following Bobette Riales' accusations that Danny Masterson repeatedly raped her, another one of the former The Ranch actor's ex's is coming forward to show her support.

On Wednesday night, actress and model Bobette Riales became the fifth woman to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct when she took to Twitter to allege that Masterson had repeatedly raped her while they were dating in 2003. It wasn't long after that another former girlfriend of the actor replied, telling Riales that she is "so proud."

You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 21, 2017

"You are amazing. I'm so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He's a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice," Chrissie Carnell-Bixler wrote, adding five hearts, possibly to represent the five women who have come forward with accusations against Masterson.

Carnell-Bixler previously came forward to accuse Masterson of raping her while they dated in 2001.

Accusations against the actor, who is also a member of the Church of Scientology, first became public in March when a story was published on the website The Underground Bunker claiming that the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating multiple cases of rape and sodomy by Masterson. In November, the Huffington Post released a report claiming that the investigation had been stalled in L.A.'s courts.

Masterson has repeatedly denied the accusations against him.

In December, Netflix fired the 41-year-old from the streaming service's original sitcom The Ranch,