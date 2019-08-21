‘Dancing With the Stars’: Lamar Odom Hopes Ex Khloe Kardashian Roots for Him During Season 28

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 star Lamar Odom recently spoke about being on the reality competition series, telling Us Weekly that he hopes his ex, Khloé Kardashian, roots for him during his time competing. The 39-year-old added that he would love to have her as “one of his supporters” and told the outlet that he and Kardashian are currently on good terms. Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 and endured a rocky relationship together until their divorce was finalized in 2016. They had initially split in 2013, but decided to try to work things out, ultimately going their separate ways three years later.

Recently, Odom has been more open about his shortcomings in their marriage, even going so far as to recount times that his substance abuse issues caused them major problems.

Odom recounted that while he had “broken” his vows “so many times” during their marriage, one night in particular Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner — along with a security team — had him tracked to the Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood where was doing drugs with two exotic dancers.

Around 12 a.m., Odom says he heard a pounding on the door and when he opened it, Kardashian “pounced on the first girl she saw.”

“Try to imagine the scene: Khloé’s beating the s— out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head,” Odom claimed. “Kris is screaming, and her security guard jumps in and pulls Khloe off the beaten stripper. Khloé tells me to gather up my things, and the guards quickly remove all traces of the drugs. We sneak out of a back door of the Roosevelt and disappear into the night.”

Regarding his current relationship with Kardashian, Odom previously told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show that they do communicate occasionally, adding, “The next house I buy, hopefully she can decorate it. They’re amazing decorators, they’re amazing homemakers.”

“She’s an incredible person and she’ll always have a place in my heart and be dear to me,” he continued, then calling her the love of his life. “She’s extremely courageous and tough and strong.”