'DWTS' Sharna Burgess Responds to Critics of Son Zane's Long Hair in Pink Ponytail

Sharna Burgess is shutting down criticism about her 13-month-old son Zane's appearance. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, clapped back at people commenting on her and partner Brian Austin Green's son after sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of the toddler wearing his long hair in a ponytail with a pink hair tie. Burgess' inbox was seemingly bombarded with comments about Zane's hairdo, prompting the dancer to address it in her Story.

Asked if she planned to "let Zane's hair grow long like his brothers" – Green's older children, Journey, 6, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox – Burgess wrote that she is "absolutely letting" the little boy grow out "his beautiful baby hair." She continued, "I've had some people in my DMs that were so passionately angry at me for doing that. I had someone comment on the fact that his hair tie this morning is pink."

"I don't get this whole 'pink is for girls' and me putting a pink hair tie [doesn't] symbolize anything. I don't get this whole 'long hair is feminine or for girls,'" she continued. "I mean, I'm sorry, have you seen Jason Momoa? I need to do a post [on Instagram] of all the men that a majority of women, and probably the majority of men, find attractive and so many of them have long hair." The first-time mom pointed out that the "f-king cover of romance novels" prominently feature men with long hair, adding, "It is just wild to me that when it's kids, it's like we're pushing some agenda on them. It's so f-kiing dumb!"

Green, 49, has defended his and Fox's sons' long hair in the past. "I've read some of the comments here. I'm not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words 'I think' or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen," he wrote on social media in 2020. "The fact is my boys have and like long hair. In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair." The Beverly Hills 90210 actor added, "Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don't. Both opinions are ok."