‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges and Cast React to Sean Spicer’s Repeated Saves

Yet again on Dancing with the Stars, Sean Spicer has somehow managed to dance himself into safety despite consistently receiving the lowest scores in the competition. Not only did fans have a little something to say about that, but those directly involved in DWTS are speaking out, too. From the judges to Spicer’s fellow competitors, they’re letting their voices be heard.

Carrie Ann Inaba, in particular, has been vocal about her frustrations regarding Spicer’s place in the competition. After previously revealing on DWTS that she was “irritated” by the controversy, she further explained her thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s frustrating. There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It’s always been the audience and the judges’ perspective. I can’t be so mad at it, but it’s frustrating,” she told the publication, adding how she shared a plea to all of DWTS‘ voters, in which she called upon them to really think about who deserves to still be in contention for that mirror ball trophy.

“I would like to beg the public to remember that this is a dance competition. Of course, vote with your heart, but also take a moment to consider everybody else in the competition, and are you voting for the right person?” she said.

Inaba’s fellow judges, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, had something similar to say about the whole issue. Tonioli urged DWTS fans to vote based on who has something to show for all of the effort they put it.

“They have to vote [and] make the vote based on actual achievement. Know what people are giving to you within the competition,” he told Us Weekly. As for Goodman, he noted that Spicer’s popularity amongst a certain faction of DWTS fans is the reason why he’s been in the competition for so long, saying, “He’s very popular with a certain element of the viewers, not the real dance fans.” He also added that the former White House Press Secretary should have left three weeks ago before Sailor Brinkley-Cook was eliminated.

One former DWTS contestant, Karamo Brown, who left on the Oct. 28 episode has even spoke out about the whole Spicer debacle, and he didn’t hold back.

“I can tell you that I had an amazing time on the show. I was robbed, I should have still been there,” he said on the Nov. 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. The Queer Eye star then spoke rather bluntly about Spicer, saying, “He can’t dance! But it’s also fan votes, and, you know, middle America watches the show and they vote for him.”

While many are frustrated about the process, there is one person who is looking on the positive side of the situation: Spicer himself, of course. He admitted that he has felt “mixed emotions” about being deemed safe compared to his competitors who received higher scores.

However, he’s determined to cha cha until he can’t anymore, telling Us Weekly, “I have tremendous respect for the people that are taking time out of their night to vote for me. I want to show them how much I appreciate their vote and how hard I want to work to continue on.”

Only time will tell whether DWTS viewers heed the judges words or continue to let Spicer try to dance his way to the end.