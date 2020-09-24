'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Speaks out on Criticism Amid Controversial Debut

✖

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks is speaking out on the criticisms she has faced amid her controversial debut as the show's new host. In a new video shared to TikTok, Banks said, "Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect." She added, "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks went on to compare her flubs to an alleged dance error made by actress Skai Jackson, who is competing with DWTS pro Alan Bersten. "She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Banks said. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going." She concluded her message by saying, "Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

Banks was announced as the new host of Dancing With the Stars following longtime host Tom Bergeron being let go from the show. In September, Banks spoke to PEOPLE about coming in to the new role, and assured fans that she was taking it seriously. "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," Banks said. "I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."

She went on to say, "I listened to research, I listened to the fans, I killed half of my ideas and then I doubled down on some of them. We want to implement those ideas but still respect the show — and add a little pixie dust!" Banks also spoke about Bergeron, and admitted that she knows she has "serious shoes to fill" by taking over the show.

"I have respect for him. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done," Banks said. "The host is the ringmaster. And I thought, 'Can I bring something fresh and exciting?' I called my mama and she said, 'You need to do this.' So I'm going to bring what I bring! Dancing with the Stars returns Monday on Sept. 28, on ABC.