'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Cried' After Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Firing

Carrie Ann Inaba has spoken up about the sudden firing of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host and co-host of Dancing with the Stars, and she didn't take the news well. The longtime judge of the competition series spoke with ET's The Talk, and revealed she cried when she heard.

"I feel like it was just such sudden news," Inaba said. "My heart breaks for Tom and Erin. I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did." She also spoke about the announcement that Tyra Banks will replace Bergeron, but pointed out that, technically, she isn't the show's first Black host. "Season 1 we had Lisa Canning," she explained, referring to Bergeron's one-time co-host. "Also, I don't think that's how we should be labeling her. [She's] our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin."

She went on to praise Banks, who she called a "visionary" and a "strong, powerful woman" who she was excited to have as the new host, despite Bergeron's firing. "I think we're in good hands. It's different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her." She also said that she'd be returning, along with fellow judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. "That is the plan, that we're coming back. But they're going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They're just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don't want people to worry," she added. "It seems like everything is OK."

Bergeron himself announced his firing on Monday night on Twitter. "Just informed that [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made." Despite the news, his trademark humor was still in place, as he closed with "now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

This was the second time Inaba had addressed the network's decision. She'd previously tweeted that both he and his co-host Erin Andrews "will truly be missed" by the show. "We have been a family for many years and that will never change. It's been amazing working with them both, and I wish them nothing but the best... We will always be connected through love and respect...and glitter and fake tan."