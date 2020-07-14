'Dancing With the Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Speaks out on Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Firings

Following Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews being fired from Dancing With the Stars, series judge Carrie Ann Inaba has spoken out. In a tweet, Inada said, "Tom and Erin will truly be missed. We have been a family for many years and that will never change. It's been amazing working with them both, and I wish them nothing but the best... We will always be connected through love and respect...and glitter and fake tan."

It was announced on Tuesday that Bergeron and Andrews had been let go, with ABC and BBC Studios issuing a joint statement on the news. "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement read, as published by Deadline. "Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews has since broken her silence on the development, thanking ABC and the "Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons." She went on to say that the six years she spent on the show "wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron," as well as "the talented dancers and witty judges." Andrews concluded her statement by affirming that she will "always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." Bergeron has also issued a statement, tweeting, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Regarding the new direction for Dancing With The Stars, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke recently spoke to Deadline about BBC Studios — who produces the show, as it is based on the British series, Strictly Come Dancing — and stated that they have adopted some new ideas for how to format the show. "I have seen the presentation from the Dancing with the Stars producers on how we are planning to produce this show, post-COVID and with the health regulations in place because they have the advantage of making it in other territories and I am blown away by the ingenuity and the care which they are producing it," she shared. "We are bringing all of those innovations to the American broadcast. I’m really confident in their plan."