Damon Wayans Jr.’s New Show ‘Happy Together’ Releases Official First Trailer

Damon Wayans Jr.’s new show Happy Together has officially been announced by CBS, with the first trailer released by the network on Tuesday.

The sitcom will see “a thirty-something couple, tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in,” according to the network’s official description.

Wayans Jr., who previously starred in New Girl, stars in the series as Jake, who is married to The Carmichael Show alum Amber Stevens West’s Claire. Felix Mallard, of Australian series Neighbors, portrays pop star Cooper, while Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Stephanie Weir takes on the role of Bonnie and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Chris Parnell plays Wayne.

Austen Earl, of 9JKL and The Carmichael Show, joins Tim McAuliffe, of The Last Man on Earth and Up All Night, as executive producer and writer. Ben Winston, Michael Rotenberg, Jonathan Berry, and Harry Styles also executive produce. 2 Broke Girls‘ Phill Lewis joins the series as director.

Happy Together is the latest to join CBS’ new lineup, the network adding a slew of new series to its fall schedule, including two comedies and three dramas.

Joining Happy Together in the comedy category is The Neighborhood, a multi-camera comedy hailing from The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Reynolds. The series follows Dave Johnson, portrayed by New Girls‘ Max Greenfield, who moves his family from the Midwest to Los Angeles, where his sunny disposition is much appreciated.

The drama category sees the additions of Magnum P.I., reboot of the classic ’80s series starring Tom Selleck, F.B.I., a new project from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf, and God Friended Me, an hour-long dramedy created by Steven Lilien.

The network has also given a 13-episode series order to Murphy Brown, a revival of the popular 1988 sitcom.

The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, SWAT, SEAL Team, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, Instinct, Blue Bloods, MacGyver, Ransom, Hawaii Five-0, Man With A Plan, Life in Pieces, and Salvation are all returning to the eye network this fall.