'Dallas' Star Pat Colbert Has Died

Dallas fans are mourning the loss of Pat Colbert. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, best known as portraying Dora Mae on the final eight seasons of the CBS soap opera, passed away on June 23 at her Compton home at 77. Her sister, Tami Colbert, told the outlet that she suffered three strokes over the last 10 years.

Born Sandra Patricia Colbert in Los Angeles on Jan. 16, 1947, she attended junior college, working as a model for print campaigns for department stores and as a fashion consultant before she broke into the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in an episode of the short-lived series Eischied in 1979, later appearing in shows and films such as Flamingo Road, Capitol, Hysterical, The Fall Guy, Benson, Knots Landing, A Death in California, and True Colors. In 1983, she joined Dallas as Oil Baron Club's host and manager, Dora Mae, appearing in 67 episodes.

(Photo: Pat Colbert, circa 1985. - Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

"As the only recurring African American character on the series, Dora Mae never had as storyline, because Dallas never tried to pretend to be anything more than the saga of the Ewing family, but she played the role with elegance and intelligence." Shaun Chang of the entertainment blog Hill Place told THR. "The leading characters, and the show itself, treated her with respect and without any sense of condescension. Dallas had many recurring supporting characters who helped create a sense of community for a show set in a major city, and Dora Mae was part of the fabric of the series."

After Dallas in 1991, Colbert appeared in single episodes of Sisters and True Colors that same year before taking a break from acting. She made her return in 2014, starring in the family film Thom & Dusty Go to Mexico: The Lost Treasure. Colbert's final role was in 2015 in the family drama If Not for His Grace alongside Tammy Townsend, Allen Maldonado, Chelsea Tavares, and Aaron D. Spears.

Pat Colbert is the latest Dallas star to pass away. Last September, Gayle Hunnicutt, who portrayed Vanessa Beaumont from 1989 to 1991, died at 80 of an unspecified illness. Colbert may have not been a lead in the soap, but she certainly made an impact and she will be missed. Along with her sister, Colbert is survived by her other siblings, Aaron and Johnetta, and her son, Michael.