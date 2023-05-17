CW Game Show Canceled

The American version of the panel game show Would I Lie to You? has been axed by The CW. TV Line exclusively reports the cancellation. Hosted and executive-produced by Evil's Aasif Mandvi, the show aired from April-July of 2022. It was an American comedy panel game show based on the British game show of the same title. The game was split into three rounds with the scoring system being the same. Each team earns a point for correctly guessing whether a statement is true or not. If they fail, the opposing team gets a point.

In the Home Truths round, a panelist reads a statement about themselves. The opposing team must ask the panelist questions to determine if the statement is true or false. In the This is My… round, a guest is introduced by first name, but remains silent as the round continues. Panelists on one team tell the opposing team about their connection to the guest with only one statement being true. The opposing team has to work out which statement is the truth. At the end of the round, the guest reveals their true identity, and which of the panelists they have a genuine relationship with. The final round, Quick-Fire Lies, is the second questioning round, with the panelists chosen at random.

TV Line reports the Stateside adaptation of the BBC One game show may be shopped to other networks/streaming services. Nothing has been set in stone.

While the CW has opted not to pick up another season of Would I Lie to You? the network saved a drama canceled by AMC. The Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis-led drama 61st Street is set in Chicago and based on gang life. It was originally ordered as a two-season pickup with both seasons being shot simultaneously, but only the debut season aired in its entirety on AMC. With the CW as its new network, Season 1 will air this fall followed by Season 2 to premiere in 2024.