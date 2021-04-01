'CSI' Fans Elated Over 'Vegas' Revival
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is coming back with a brand new revival, and fans of the iconic police procedural are elated over the news. Titled CSI: Vegas, the series is part reboot, part revival, as it is a brand new series that brings back a number of the original show's cast, such as William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham. All three stars will return as series regulars in CSI: Vegas.
"I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," said executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement published by Deadline. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas." Fans of the show are thrilled about the news as well, and they are taking to Facebook and Twitter to express their excitement. Scroll down to see what they are saying!
Love love love that CSI Las Vegas is coming back with all the best of the original cast— Nancy Mulcahy (@nmulcahysmail) March 31, 2021
"Awesome, so excited! I loved CSI, especially Gill Grissom as the lead!!" one fan exclaimed in a Facebook comment.
I literally died when I saw this tweet!!— sierra barnes (@sierrabarnes5) March 31, 2021
"This is so awesome to hear, can't wait. I [always] wondered what happened to the actor that played Grissom," someone else added. "Going to be nice to see them all [again]."
Can't wait to have some Grissom back in my life!!!— Natasha Allan (@NaTaShA_AlLaN) March 31, 2021
"Yes super excited to have this one back in action!" one other fan commented.
Gil and Sara are back! I never thought I live to see the day— Victoria Novak (@wiktoriano) March 31, 2021
"I have the full series on DVD I guess I'll have to add these to my collection when they come out," a fan shared.
Brb, going to cry of excitement 😭 Fell in love with the original, and will love the revival the same❤️— Cecii Ortega (@SweetCecii) April 1, 2021
"Yay I can't wait till it comes on," somebody else wrote. "I love all the CSIs this one especially."
Oh my god yes, this is the news I've been waiting for. I really can't wait to see this— Gemma Johns (@lilaclady1985) March 31, 2021
"Loved this show & so glad to see it back," one more fan said. "Also, the returning stars my favorites."
OMG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5E9qWb9yf— Erica Angeli Martins (@ericaangeli) March 31, 2021
"Absolutely amazing, loved the original, and to have Peterson is beyond grand," a final commenter offered.