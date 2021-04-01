'CSI' Fans Elated Over 'Vegas' Revival

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is coming back with a brand new revival, and fans of the iconic police procedural are elated over the news. Titled CSI: Vegas, the series is part reboot, part revival, as it is a brand new series that brings back a number of the original show's cast, such as William Petersen, Jorja Fox, and Wallace Langham. All three stars will return as series regulars in CSI: Vegas.

"I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," said executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a statement published by Deadline. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas." Fans of the show are thrilled about the news as well, and they are taking to Facebook and Twitter to express their excitement. Scroll down to see what they are saying!