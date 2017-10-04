New ‘Criminal Minds’ Episode Will Feature a Major Time Jump

Last week’s Criminal Minds season premiere brought both joy and sorrow to fans of the series. Longtime villain Mr. Scratch was finally killed, but it came at the expense of losing a BAU agent.

Tonight’s episode will look to move on from the premiere’s devastating events, but if you were expecting things to pick up right where they left off, you’ll be in for a bit of a surprise. “To a Better Place” will begin with a significant time jump.

The episode will take place six months after the events of the premiere, which helps move several parts of the story along. First and foremost, it gives the team time to grieve over the death of Stephen Walker.

A time jump also helps to address the leave that the entire BAU team was put on following Scratch’s death. At the end of the premiere, the entire team was asked to take six months off to recover from the psychological horrors they experienced. Matt Simmons, who just came to the series from Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, had to keep the department afloat in the meantime.

Finally, a six-month time period will allow time for Spencer Reid to be reinstated to the BAU, following his arrest last season.

“To a Better Place” is set to air on CBS Wednesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET.