CBS Releases Photos and Synopsis for ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Premiere

Fall TV season is fast-approaching, and that means the BAU team of Criminal Minds is almost back in business. Ahead of the Season 13 premiere of the popular series, CBS has released a couple of new photos from the upcoming installment, as well as the first premiere synopsis.

In the first episode, titled “Wheels Up,” the team will need to recover from the horrible accident that Mr. Scratch inflicted upon them in the Season 12 finale. According to this new synopsis, Penelope has enlisted some help for the team as they take off after the infamous villain:

“Wheels Up” – Agent Matt Simmons joins the BAU team in a race to take down Mr. Scratch and save one of their own in the process.

As the photos show, Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) has made his way over to the BAU after Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was canceled this summer. Last month, Criminal Minds EP Erica Messer told EW that Simmons has shown up because the team was in trouble, and Penelope called him first.

“Garcia [Kirsten Vangsness] has just learned that her team is in trouble. And the first person she calls is Agent Simmons,” Messer said. “He drives them to the site of the last know signal from the team. They discover this horrific car accident. Once they see who is injured, they discover that someone is missing.”

Criminal Minds will premiere is 13th season on CBS Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

