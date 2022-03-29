‘Criminal Minds’ Revival on Paramount+: Will Shemar Moore Return?

Paramount+ is officially moving forward with a Criminal Minds revival, and fans have been wondering if Shemar Moore will return for the new series. In February, it was announced that the Criminal Minds revival is in active development. According to Deadline, at least six of the show’s original stars are returning: Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster. Currently, Moore is not set to come back as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Derek Morgan of the Behavioral Analysis Unit, as he was not included in the list of stars who are officially returning.

These days Moore stars in CBS’ , which has been a massive hit with audiences. Based on that success, it’s perhaps not likely Moore would jump off S.W.A.T. to go back to Criminal Minds, but there is always a chance he could make a guest appearance or cameo. Notably, Moore is not the only original series actor who isn’t officially returning, as Matthew Gray Gubler is also not scheduled to reprise his role as BAU agent Spencer Reid. Deadline explained that Gubler previously indicated he was not interested in revisiting the character after Criminal Minds ended. Daniel Henney, who appeared as a main cast member of Criminal Minds, is also not returning. However, he has said that he’d be open to making a guest appearance on the revival.

Criminal Minds premiered in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons, eventually concluding in 2020. Fans were devastated to see the series end, but just months after its finale, Paramount+ revealed plans for a 10-episode revival series. There had not been many updates since the announcement, but Paramount+ Original Scripted Series Present Nicole Clemens recently assured fans that the revival series is still happening.

Ahead of its finale season, Criminal Minds showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer spoke about working in the show’s writers room and commented on her interest in a series continuation. “Some people love telling procedural stories and especially serial killer stories, so some plan to keep pursuing that,” Messer told EW. “Others like myself wanted to step away from it a little bit and look for the light in the world instead of all this darkness. But everybody who’s been on this show has an incredible skill set that we can’t ignore. It’s the skill set of being able to tell a mystery and being able to tell a character-driven procedural. It’s been a lot of fun.”