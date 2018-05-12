‘Criminal Minds’ Renewed for Season 14 at CBS

CBS has reportedly renewed Criminal Minds for yet another season, bringing it back for the 14th time.

On Saturday, CBS announced a whole new round of renewals, according to a report by TV Line. The network is bringing new episodes of Instinct, Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces and Celebrity Big Brother, but perhaps least surprising of them all is Criminal Minds.

The crime drama has performed consistently well for CBS for nearly a decade and a half. This past year, it drew an average of 5.7 million total viewers each week, with a rating of 1.0 in the key demographic of adults 18-49.



Viewership of Criminal Minds has reportedly decreased by nearly 30 percent year over year, yet for a show of its age, it is still performing as well as analysts can hope for. It has also been moved to the 10 p.m. slot on Wednesdays, though this year it got the benefit of following the new hit SEAL Team.

CBS dramas were all very close in ratings this year. Criminal Minds tied with five other shows as the third highest rated drama on the network. However, in total audience it lagged, ranking 13th. The only dramas with fewer total viewers were Scorpion and Ransom.

Scorpion was officially canceled on Saturday. A few early reports were published by Entertainment Weekly and TV Line, though they were taken down shortly after. However, the show’s star, Robert Patrick took to Twitter to settle the matter.

“Thank you to all the fans!” Patrick wrote. “The writers, the crew, the cast, and CBS. It’s been a great story to tell and a hell of a run! On to the next!”

After Patrick’s post, CBS officially confirmed the cancellation.

It has been a brutal year for TV renewals and cancellations, with Fox in particular slashing their line-up of comedies and dramas. However, the network is reportedly rearranging its priorities in hopes of salvaging their audience in the changing TV landscape.

Back in January, Fox signed a five-year deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football. The sporting event will occupy more than 30 hours of Fox’s airtime, leaving less room for many of the beloved shows that call the network home. In addition, Fox holds the rights to air Major League Baseball postseason games, including the World Series.

To top it all off, Fox is in a unique position among TV networks. Unlike ABC, NBC and CBS, Fox does not program the 10 p.m. hour, giving them less TV real estate to begin with.