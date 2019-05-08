‘Criminal Minds’ Star Daniel Henny Braces for Series’ End: ‘Every Day Is a Gift’

Criminal Minds star Daniel Henny is bracing for series end with a new post proclaiming that “every day is a gift.”

The actor took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of himself with Criminal Minds co-stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, and A. J. Cook.

In a caption on the post, Henney wrote, “Every day is a gift with this team. Can’t believe it’s almost over.”

Many of Henney’s followers have since commented on the photo, with most expressing how sad they are that the show is coming to an end.

“This makes me sad. It is my favorite show on TV and you’ve been a wonderful addition,” one fan wrote.

“What a great shot!!! [Love] it. Can’t believe it’ll be over soon,” another person commented. “All the best in your future endeavours #criminalminds cast n crew!! Going to miss you guys sooooooooooooo much.”

“You guys are amazing and I am thankful for 15 amazing years of you guys,” someone else wrote. “You will all be missed but we can’t be sad it’s ending but rather be happy it happened and we we’re able to share this wonderful journey. Love you guys!!!”

“Woke up and saw this. I can’t believe it either. I’ve had so much fun watching this show, crazy tweets with CM friends, following cast and crew. Do your best to take it all in,” one other follower stated.

“I know the friendships will go on, but this team IS something special…a rare experience of which you have had the privilege to be part…and that your fans were privileged to experience, also,” the follower continued. “I will miss it…and I’m looking forward to what you will do next. Enjoy every moment. Bittersweet. Love to the whole CM family.”

It was announced earlier this year that Criminal Minds’ upcoming 15th season will be the show’s last.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” CBS’ executive president of current programs, Amy Reisenbach, said of the series ending. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

Season 15 of Criminal Minds will run for a total of 10 episodes, but at this time, no premiere date has been announced.