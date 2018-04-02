‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Says Show Will End With Season 4

The CW’s hit musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be back for a fourth season later in 2018. But, according to the show’s star Rachel Bloom, it will also be the show’s final season.

“Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season,” Bloom tweeted on Monday.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was one of many shows to be officially renewed by the channel on Monday, including Jane The Virgin, Riverdale, Supernatural, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and Dynasty.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a press release, according to Variety. “By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

While the network did not officially support Bloom’s claims, she did previously tell The Hollywood Reporter that four seasons was “ideal” for the show’s lifespan.

“We’re a show about a very specific journey in a person’s life. And it’s not really a sitcom meant to spit out copies of itself,” Bloom said. “Very early on, we called it a 50-hour movie. I think we’re beyond that now. There’s always going to be plot movement, so there’s only so far I think you can go with that. It could be five, but I think around four would be ideal for us creatively.”

The show has aired 44 episodes across its first three seasons. While it was not a ratings juggernaut for the channel, it did bring in a haul of accolades at award shows. In the first season alone, the show won an Emmy award for Outstanding Choreography, a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award (both went to Bloom for Best Actress).

The show centers around Bloom as Rebecca Bunch as she moves from New York City out to California to chase after her first love.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @racheldoesstuff