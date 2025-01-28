Craig Melvin Gets Tattoo of Savannah Guthrie’s Face on His Neck After Losing Bet

Craig Melvin will be keeping his TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie closer than ever for the next week — and it’s all because of a bet.

After losing a wager that his Washington Commanders would emerge the victors of their Sunday, Jan. 26 playoff game against Guthrie’s Philadelphia Eagles, Melvin was forced to get a temporary tattoo of his co-star on the back of his neck during the Monday, Jan. 27 broadcast of the NBC morning show. “This is why we don’t gamble, kids!” Melvin joked before Carson Daly and Al Roker helped apply the tattoo to the back of his neck.

And while the tattoo is a temporary one, Daly revealed Melvin might be getting more of Guthrie than he imagined. “My 10-year-old daughter wore one of these fake tattoos, and we couldn’t get it off for 6 months,” he admitted, joking, “So Craig, if you’re at tubby time tonight and this doesn’t come off easily, don’t worry.”

The tattoo features Guthrie in her Eagles gear holding up the team logo, and the journalist was quick to extend her approval. “Oh my God, it looks so good, Craig,” she gushed after Melvin had the image applied to his neck. “I wish I could see it,” Melvin joked, as Guthrie assured him, “Don’t worry, you’ll see it on TV!”

In addition to his new ink, Melvin was also given an Eagles jersey with running back Saquon Barkley’s name on the back, which he can sport when the Philadelphia team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Melvin took over the co-anchor role from Hoda Kotb earlier this month after the longtime TODAY star stepped back to spend more time with her family. As he and Guthrie have spent plenty of time together on-air and off for years, the duo told Parade their friendship is sure to shine through their co-star rapport.

“We’ve become legit friends. We’ve got kids that have hung out together, and we’ve hung out together, so we don’t have to fake it,” Melvin, 45, told the outlet. “The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven’t had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I’m really excited to be on this adventure with my sister.”

Guthrie, 53, added, “We’re so sad to see [Hoda] go…But we’re also overjoyed because Craig is stepping in to fill her shoes, and I can’t think of anyone more perfect for that role.”