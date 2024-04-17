Cote de Pablo Reacts to Massive 'NCIS' Milestone

The NCIS franchise hit its massive 1,000-episode milestone this week, and Cote de Pablo made a rare appearance to react to it. The actress starred on the Mothership as Ziva David from Seasons 3-11 and briefly returned at the end of Season 16, with a multi-episode arc in Season 17. She is set to make another return to the franchise with the upcoming highly-anticipated spinoff centering around Ziva and Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo.

Via HELLO!, de Pablo appeared in a video message commemorating the milestone that aired on The Talk. She shared, "A thousand episodes. That's a big number. Congratulations to everyone involved, to directors, actors, guest actors, casting directors, but most of all to our beloved fans. Big kiss to them because without them, none of this is possible."

In addition to praising the franchise, the actress also gave a little bit of an update on the Tiva spinoff, noting that she and Weatherly "can't wait" to make fans "happy yet again exploring the characters of Tony and Ziva." The 10-episode first season was ordered by Paramount+ in February, with filming expected to kick off later this year in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the 1,000th episode of NCIS aired on Monday as part of the Mothership series, which saw the agency under attack. The milestone saw appearances from NCIS: LA's Daniela Ruah and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey, as well as plenty of Easter Eggs going back to even the first-ever episode. The franchise is not slowing down any time soon, even with a thousand episodes under its belt. Both NCIS and NCIS: Sydney are coming back for new seasons, with prequel NCIS: Origins also heading to CBS for the 2024-25 season, with the Tiva spinoff premiering on Paramount+.

Seeing Cote de Pablo again, even if it was just a short video, should keep fans at bay until the Tiva spinoff premieres, or at least for now. Maybe this could even be a foreshadow of what's to come for her on NCIS? It's unclear whether de Pablo and Michael Weatherly could appear on the series prior to their spinoff, but you never know what could happen. With NCIS and the franchise as a whole not going anywhere any time soon, you never know what could happen. In the meantime, all episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+, including the very recent milestone episode.