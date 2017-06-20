Corinne Olympios’ Lawyer Says ‘Our Own Investigation Will Continue’ After ‘BIP’ Incident

While Warner Bros. has closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, one of the affected contestants does not agree with their findings.

Corinne Olympios’ lawyer has released a statement announcing that they will continue to pursue the situation even as filming resumes on the reality series.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” Olympios’ lawyer, Martin Singer, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

On Tuesday morning Warner Bros. released a statement saying it had found no evidence of misconduct after an alleged drunken encounter between Olympios and Demario Jackson.

“We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member,” the studio’s statement read. “Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”