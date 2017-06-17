Bachelor In Paradise’s Corinne Olympios Spotted For First Time Amid Scandal

Corinne Olympios was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, which marks her first public appearance since reports surfaced that she was involved in a scandal that caused the production on Bachelor in Paradise to shut down.

The photos from the outing show the 25-year-old walking her dog while dressed in a casual t-shirt, sweatpants, and flip-flops. She appeared to be going makeup free.

Filming for the Bachelor spinoff was suspended indefinitely after an unidentified third party notified the production team that Corinne and her co-star DeMario Jackson were engaging in oral sex by the pool. According to a statement given to Variety, Corinne claims that she was the "victim" of sexual misconduct and that she was too drunk to properly give her consent to her 30-year-old castmate.

Up Next: Here's Everything We Know So Far About The 'Bachelor In Paradise' Scandal

Corinne Olympios shared a statement earlier on Wednesday this week.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4," Corinne said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality."

Corinne hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer to come to her defense. Singer's celebrity client list includes Charlie Sheen, Quentin Tarantino, Sharon Stone, John Travolta, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

More: DeMario Jackson Seen at a Bar With Two Women Following 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

The statement continued: "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Warner Bros. released a statement on June 11 explaining that production on the upcoming fourth season of the show was suspended indefinitely.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The cast of Bachelor In Paradise this season was set to include: Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.