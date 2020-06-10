'Cops' Canceled, and Some are Applauding the Decision

The Paramount Network has officially decided to end the long-running show Cops for good. Cops was previously pulled temporarily from the network, but the decision is now permanent, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show has also since been scrubbed from the Paramount Network website. In light of this announcement, many have taken to social media in order to express their approval over pulling the show off of the air.

This decision to end Cops comes as widespread protests continue to take place, with individuals from all across the country highlighting several major issues that are affecting the black community including racial injustice and police brutality. These protests were sparked after George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25 in Minneapolis after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. In addition to Cops, several other police-centric shows have been seen in a new light amidst these protests. Like Cops, the A&E network announced that they would be pulling episodes of Live PD off of the air. While episodes of Live PD have been pulled, it's unclear whether or not the program will officially return to the network.

In regards to Cops, fans couldn't help but discuss Paramount's decision to end the show. As you might have expected, they weren't afraid to express exactly how they felt about the cancellation.