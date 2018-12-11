Comedy Central Cancels ‘SNL’ Alum Tim Robinson’s ‘Detroiters’ After 2 Seasons

Comedy Central has canceled Detroiters, a show from SNL‘s Tim Robinson and Veep‘s Sam Richardson, after two seasons.

Richardson himself broke the news Twitter on Tuesday. The comic was candid with his fans, letting them know that he was proud of what they had done, and he was open to doing more if they found another home for the show. He also thanked his viewers for their support in the first two seasons.

“Sadly, [Detroiters] won’t be picked up for a season 3 at Comedy Central,” Richardson wrote. “I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show. It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you.”



From the beginning, Detroiters suffered from low ratings despite its critical acclaim. The show was executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and former cast member Jason Sudeikis, among many others. Sudeikis also guest starred several times.

Still, without the numbers, keeping the series going was not feasible. That broke the hearts of those who were watching, as fans came out in full force to support Robinson.

“You made something truly great. I loved it,” wrote screenwriter Jeff Loveness. “Thanks so much.”

“It goes down as one of my favorites, renewal or not,” added screenwriter Akilah Green. “Excellent show. Well done.”

“[Comedy Central] is the chump of the week for sure,” added another fan, as several people began tagging streaming outlets and other networks.

Detroiters followed Richardson and Robinson as Sam Duvet and Tim Cramblin, respectively. They played two small-time advertising experts making local commercials for the Detroit area. As best friends, the two had lofty ideas for themselves and for the city of Detroit as well, though they were often forced to reckon with reality.



Detroiters boasts an incredible 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second season currently standing at 100 percent. With the audience, the show has an 81 percent score, and the second season is currently at 90 percent. To be fair, however, all of these numbers are based on few reviews and ratings — to the series’ detriment.



In Today’s day and age, there is no telling what the future holds for Detroiters. A streaming app or other network could snap the show up if they feel they have a chance to sell its obvious appeal better than Comedy Central did. Either way, it looks like Richardson and Robinson have earned the respect and admiration of fans and other TV professionals, who will be onthe lookout for their next project.