Comedic TV Personality Ties the Knot ‘Courthouse Style’

A actor/comedian just tied the knot in fun and fast fashion.

Jake Bennett, a former creative producer and co-host of G4TV’s X-Play, tied the knot to longtime partner (and fellow G4 alum) Shawna Kelley on Oct. 31. Bennett first teased the news on X by writing, “think I’ll go get married today…” before following up with a photo of he and his now-wife embracing in fun outfits with a formal flair.

“Why the hell not?” Bennett wrote. He added on Instagram, “Decided to get married today. Courthouse style.”

Bennett and Kelley’s former G4 peers shared their excitement over the nuptials. Arena and Attack of the Show! co-host Gina Darling wrote, “OMGOD CONGRATS!! AHHHH!” X-Play team members Emily Rose Jacobson, Danny Peña and Joe Jurado also added their congrats in the comments.

About X-Play’s Jake Bennett

Bennett’s work was one of the highlights of Comcast’s short-lived G4TV revival. He began as a behind-the-scenes crew member before becoming a de-facto co-host of X-Play by the end of the revival’s run. He drew special praise for his comedic and thoughtful segments on sports games, a widely popular genre in the medium that often doesn’t get in-depth analysis from major critics.

The comedian/writer also appeared on other G4TV programs, including Full Screen Attack, The Feedback and the sitcom God of Work. He currently co-hosts the pro wrestling podcast REBOOKED!.