'Cold Case' Reboot in the Works at CBS

It seems like Cold Case is no longer cold. Deadline reports that CBS is in negotiations with Warner Bros. TV for a reboot of crime procedural, which aired for seven seasons from 2003 to 2010. Creator and executive producer Meredith Stiehm is also spearheading the new series, meaning that it's in good hands, and there's no telling what could be in store.

Cold Case starred Kathryn Morris, Danny Pino, John Finn, Jeremy Ratchford, Thom Barry, and Tracie Thoms. Justin Chambers also briefly starred in the first season. Set in Philadelphia, the series followed Morris' Detective Lilly Rush, a homicide detective who specializes in cold cases. The series had a pretty steady viewership throughout the first few seasons and became a staple on CBS. Viewers started to decline with the fifth season, and after Season 7 aired its finale, CBS announced that it had canceled Cold Case.

Now, the case is reopening, with the untitled reboot set 15 years after the original. The new series would center on a new team of "tenacious detectives who investigate cold cases across the Southwest." Since the series has a new, broader setting, it's unknown if there will be any relation to the original. As of now, no cast has been announced, but Danny Pino reportedly has had "informational conversations" to reprise Detective Scotty Valens. Meanwhile, Kathryn Morris has not been approached but is aware and could appear in some capacity.

Currently, CBS has not given the Cold Case reboot a series order yet, but if greenlit, the series would join an already great lineup of new shows on the 2024-25 season. The Matlock reboot and comedy Poppa's House have long been waiting to premiere after getting pushed back due to the dual Hollywood strikes. NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins and new medical drama Watson have also been ordered for next season.

Reboots are either a hit or a miss, but since Cold Case is coming from original creator Meredith Stiehm, that does give it an advantage. It's unknown when CBS will make a decision on the series, but hopefully news on the series is revealed soon, but the wait will surely be worth it. In the meantime, the original Cold Case is streaming on Max, which should keep fans occupied until news rolls around about a potential pickup.