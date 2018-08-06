‘Code Black’ Might Get Green Light to Return at CBS

Code Black might be resuscitated after CBS canceled the medical drama in May. The network teased a possible return for the show down the road on Sunday during its Television Critics Association press tour panel.

“It’s doing incredibly well, it’s a well-done show. We’d like to figure out a way to maybe make it work,” CBS President Kelly Kahl said, more than two months after the show’s pulse flatlined, reports TVLine. “We’re going to take a look.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Code Black‘s third season averaged 5.7 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating, which was down 28 percent in the demo from the previous season. However, it did better than both Madam Secretary and Elementary, which were still renewed.

After the show was canceled, the four remaining episodes continued to attract viewers and did well with delayed viewing. Add in viewers who watched new episodes after they aired, and the season averaged a 1.2 18-49 rating and 8.42 million viewers. The show was even the top-rated program on Wednesday nights during the summer.

Kahl said the show’s revival is nowhere near a done deal. “The economics were a little challenged on it,” Kahl told reporters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One big thing Code Black had going against it is it is not a wholly owned CBS production, unlike Elementary. The show is produced by CBS Studios with Disney’s ABC Studios.

The series centered on the lives of doctors, nurses and staffers at an overcrowded emergency room in Los Angeles. Marcia Gay Harden, Raza Jaffrey, Bonnie Somerville, Melanie Chandra, William Allen Young, Harry Ford, Luis Guzman and Benjamin Hollingsworth made up the ensemble cast. In season two, Rob Lowe joined to bring in some added star power.

The series was created by Michael Seitzman and was inspired by a documentary of the same name by Ryan McGarry.

“Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled. It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week,” Seitzman tweeted after the show was cancelled. “Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you.”

Lowe’s involvement in a future season of Code Black might be in danger, since he signed up to host Mental Samurai for Fox last week. Fox plans to air the show, which Lowe compared to The $10,000 Pyramid, during the 2018-2019 season.

Photo Credit: CBS