‘Code Black’ Canceled at CBS After 3 Seasons

CBS has canceled the medical drama Code Black, which stared Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe, after three seasons.

Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled. It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you. — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

Variety reports that the news was revealed by series showrunner Michael Seitzman.

Fans of the show have responded to Seitzman’s message with an outpouring of support.

My condolences on this terrible news. A huge loss for TV. It’s been such a joy working with you and the whole cast, and I appreciate you taking me along for the ride. I’m gonna make these last nine episodes as big as I possibly can. #CodeBlack — Brittany Frederick (@TVBrittanyF) May 24, 2018

“Oh wow, I am so sorry to hear this. I’ve enjoyed the show very much. Thanks to all of you for making it,” commented one fan. “Best for the future, looking forward to what you all do next.”

“I am so upset right now. We’ve only had 4 episodes air. There is still so much time?! Why?! We were even #1 in slots,” another exclaimed. “And we were in Top 25 Weekly in Broadcast Shows in Viewer-Count, at #21! This makes NO SENSE!”

As one of the Twitter users alluded to, Code Black just recently held its third season premiere on Wed., May 2, and only aired a handful of episodes before it was canceled.

For those unfamiliar with it, the show centered “on the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where four first-year residents and their colleagues must tend to patients in an understaffed, busy emergency room that lacks sufficient resources.”

In addition to Harden and Lowe, the series also starred William Allen Young (CSI: Miami), Harry Ford (Louder Than Bombs), Ben Hollingsworth (The Tomorrow People), Luis Guzmán (Narcos), Boris Kodjoe (The Last Man on Earth), and Jillian Murray (Murder in the First).

Previous stars of the show include Raza Jaffrey (Elementary), Bonnie Somerville (NYPD Blue) and Melanie Chandra (Law & Order: SVU).