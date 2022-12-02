CNN's Ana Cabrera Reportedly Leaving Network for Rival

CNN viewers won't be seeing Ana Cabrera on the network anymore. Deadline reports that the CNN Newsroom is expected to depart the network and take on a new role with NBCUniversal, potentially MSNBC. NBCUniversal didn't respond to the media outlet's request for comment. Her exit comes amid the announcement that Robin Meade, and CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox, and Chris Cillizza are reportedly are among the list of those let go on Dec. 1. Cabrera has anchored CNN Newsroom's 1 p.m. weekday hour since 2021. She was previously a CNN weekend anchor for four years after joining the network as a Denver correspondent in 2013.

The changes come amid budget cuts and layoffs. The network has also chosen to cease all live programming on its HLN network, which impacted Meade's role. Her Morning Express show is over, ending her 20 years on the air with the network. A simulcast of CNN This Morning will take the Morning Express time slot, TV Insider reports. HLN's true-crime programming will remain. However, it'll be produced in partnership with Investigation Discovery.

The show's new replacement, CNN This Morning, is the network's refreshed morning show hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. It launched in Sept. 2022 after Lemon transitioned from his late-night show, Don Lemon Tonight.

Chris Licht stepped in as CEO of CNN earlier this year and spearheaded the changes to reduce costs. Morning Express joins Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter as one of the network's longest-running programs to be canceled in recent weeks. Reliable Sources had been running for 30 years, with Stelter ushered in as host in 2013.