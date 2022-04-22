New Streaming Service to Shutter One Month After Launching

✖

CNN has likely set a record with their CNN+ streaming platform, and not in a good way. The streaming platform went live on March 29, garnered insufficient subscriber numbers, and is now going dark just weeks later.

With the massive merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, many eyes went directly to the future of CNN+ given its lackluster debut. New CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht confirmed the end of the platform, saying the network will "focus our investment on CNN's core news-gathering operations and in further building CNN Digital. This is not a decision about quality; we appreciate all of the work, ambition and creativity that went into building CNN+, an organization with terrific talent and compelling programming. But our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice."

CNN President Chris Licht has sent a memo announcing the end of CNN+ pic.twitter.com/xlfRDoJSMl — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 21, 2022

According to Deadline, Licht said that CNN+ employees, around 500, will be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days and could move elsewhere in the company. Many employees were also sharing work with CNN, so it was not all doom for those employees. Still, the service's demise sets a record with its end, beating Quibi's disastrous debut that lasted seven months.

CNN+'s creative director has already been laid off, with any laid-off employees receiving six months' severance. Also, CNN+ and chief digital officer Andrew Morse is leaving the company, with Alex MacCallum, head of product and general manager of CNN+ moving to CNN Digital.

The real questions involve the high-profile additions to the platform that just started, including Fox News host Chris Wallace and former MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt. According to Deadline, Wallace's show will likely move elsewhere and continue after his dramatic move from Fox News. Hunt has also already been appearing on CNN proper, giving a slight inkling about her future.

"The journalists I have been privileged to work with on CNN Plus are world class I am so incredibly proud to be able to call them colleagues If your organization would like a chance to benefit from their talents, my DMs are open," Hunt wrote on Twitter. "This is *my* job for the foreseeable future."

In the realm of constant streaming platforms, most networks and companies have launched their own over the past few years. CNN+ still seems like a mistake with the Discovery merger looming and two popular streaming platforms existing between both companies. CNN+ can be placed at the feet of ousted CNN President Jeff Zucker and the development costs for the platform reached $100 million.

On top of all these apparent mistakes, one of the most significant issues being brought up is the platform's lack of a stream or view at CNN itself. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president of global streaming and interactive entertainment showed his take on CNN+'s folly.

"In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling," Perrette said. "We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world's premier reputational assets, will play an important role there." He also noted that the disastrous launch could've likely been avoided if they'd just waited until after the merger.