CNN Anchor to Leave Network as His Show Gets Axed From Lineup

Former CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter is leaving the network ahead of the end of his Sunday show Reliable Sources. According to a CNN spokesperson, "CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors."

Notice of cancellation was given to the show's staff on August 18. CNN also announced that their jobs would be eliminated, but they would be eligible to apply for new positions. The network did not specify what programming would replace the one-hour broadcast, Deadline reported. In a statement to NPR, Stelter said, "It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential."

CNN's new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is reportedly looking to save $3 billion by combining the two media giants. Just before new chairman and CEO, Chris Licht took over the company shut down CNN+, which included a daily version of Reliable Sources, weeks after it launched.

CNN Worldwide's executive vice president of talent and content development, Amy Entelis, said in a statement, "Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation's top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we're confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show."

Stelter began hosting Reliable Sources in 2013 and launched a daily newsletter, three decades after it was founded. He also frequently appeared on CNN news programs, particularly when commenting on Donald Trump, making him a frequent target of the right and Fox News hosts for his coverage.

When the merger was pending, Warner Bros. Discovery's largest shareholder, John Malone, publicly criticized CNN for drifting too far from journalism back in November. In the aftermath of Jeff Zucker's departure from CNN earlier this year, Stelter pushed back on Malone's comments and wrote in the Reliable Sources newsletter that they "stoked fears that Discovery might stifle CNN journalists and steer away from calling out indecency and injustice." After Licht joined CNN, Axios reported that he wanted on-air talent to take on a less partisan tone, as he is said to have been concerned over the image of the CNN brand, Deadline reported.

Zucker recruited Stelter from The New York Times after he joined the newspaper in 2007. Stelter was known for his frequent scoops and social media presence at the Times. As a student, he started the TVNewser blog, which made it a must-read for media professionals. He is also the author of Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, which served as the inspiration for Apple+'s The Morning Show. CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin also announced his departure from the network last week.