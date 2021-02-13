'Clue' Set to Make Return as Animated TV Series

✖

Clue, the classic Hasbro board game is making a comeback, this time as an animated series for Fox. Hasbro's Entertainment One is teaming up with Fox Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment to develop an animated show based on the game. Hollywood previously tackled Clue in 1985 when Paramount released the beloved cult movie starring Tim Curry. It's not clear if the new series will be able to pull off the movie's famous three-endings gimmick. There was also a TV series in 2011.

Fox Entertainment and eOne did not release plot details for the new show, which will be "encapsulating the thrilling and suspenseful dynamics that have made Clue a global sensation for more than seven decades," the two studios said in a statement, reports Deadline. "‘Colonel Mustard…In the Conservatory…With the lead pipe.’ By just hearing these colorful phrases alone, you immediately know what they mean — leaving no mystery as to why Clue is one of the most beloved board games-turned-IP of all time," Fox Entertainment President of Entertainment Michael Thorn said in a statement. "We couldn’t be more excited to develop it as an animated series along with eOne and Bento Box."

Hasbro acquired eOne last year and started working on a series adaptation of Risk as well. That project has House of Cards creator Beau Willimon attached. Fox and Hasbro did not announce the creative team working on Clue.

The Clue game was created in 1943 by English musician Anthony E. Pratt, who originally called the game Murder!. Pratt and his wife, Elva Pratt, presented the game to Waddingtons, who bought it changed its name to Cluedo. However, the game was not officially released in the U.K. until 1949. It was also licensed to Parker Brothers for sale in the U.S. under the name Clue. In the game, players have to find out who murdered Mr. Boddy, the man who invited six dinner guests to his home. Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlett, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, or Dr. Orchid committed the crime, and it's up to the players to find out who it was.

In 1985, Paramount released Clue, directed by Jonathan Lynn and co-written by John Landis. Although the movie features an all-star comedy cast and was famously released with three different endings, it was a box office disappointment when it was released. It is now considered a cult classic though after generations of fans found the film on TV and home video. In 2011, Hasbro developed a five-episode miniseries for The Hub.