‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot with Melissa Joan Hart Coming Soon from Nickelodeon

Get ready for another good old-fashioned dose of nostalgia-na-na-na-na; Nickelodeon is rebooting another one of its former hits. The Viacom-owned cable network is in early discussions to reboot fan-favorite sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Melissa Joan Hart would reprise her role as Clarissa Darling in the reboot — but this time, she’d play the mother of the family, seemingly taking a page out of Fuller House‘s book. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and executive produce.

Hart’s deal is reportedly not a done deal yet, as the actress, who would also executive produce along with her TV producer mother, Paula Hart, has not signed on the dotted line.

THR reports the project is in the early development stages. Nickelodeon declined to comment to the publication.

The original series ran for five seasons and 65 episodes from 1991 to 1994, starring Hart as Clarissa, a teenager who broke the fourth wall and spoke directly to the audience as she dealt with boy, school and family problems.

There’s no word yet on whether co-stars Jason Zimbler, Sean O’Neal, Elizabeth Hess and Joe O’Connor would reprise their roles on the reboot.

The series was credited as the channels’ first with a female lead, and its success led to other female-led series like The Secret World of Alex Mack.

Bookworms may remember that Kriegman revisited the series in 2015 with a novel, Things I Can’t Explain, which served as a sequel to the series and followed Clarissa — then in her late 20s — navigating life as an adult.

After Clarissa, Hart went on to star in ABC’s Sabrina, The Teenage Witch — and said in February that Clarissa would be prime to be rebooted, just as Netflix is doing it own dark take on Sabrina.

“I like the way we left Sabrina. I think Sabrina ended on a really great note, and I don’t think you want to go back and explore that. At the same time, I think Clarissa ended on a note that could be explored again, because it didn’t really have an ending — it sort of ended,” she told THR.

This story is developing…