Clarence Williams III, 'Mod Squad' and 'Purple Rain' Actor, Dead at 81

Clarence Williams III, the beloved actor on television, film and stage died Friday, per his management's communications with The Hollywood Reporter. Williams, best known for his role as Lincoln "Linc" Hayes in The Mod Squad, died in Los Angeles from colon cancer at the age of 81. He starred in the Aaron Spelling ABC crime drama for all five seasons between 1968 to 1973. Audiences will also recognize him as Father from Prince's epic biographical musical Purple Rain. However, he starred in numerous other beloved projects.

On the film side of things, Williams, who was married to Gloria Foster from 1967-84, starred in Tales from the Hood, Half Baked, I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Reindeer Games and American Gangster, among others. On TV, he was also a staple on Hallmark Channel's Mystery Woman series of films, in which he played Philby. Williams also made appearances on Law & Order, Twin Peaks, The Cosby Show, Miami Vice, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Hill Street Blues, Everybody Hates Chris and American Dragon Jake Long.

RIP Clarence Williams III, shown here in four of his most iconic roles: Purple Rain, Tales From the Hood, Sugar Hill and 52 Pick-Up (he was also in the Mod Squad) pic.twitter.com/qqfteyS2DI — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) June 6, 2021

Williams, the grandson of musicians and Clarence Williams and Eva Taylor, also starred in a string of noteworthy theatrical productions in the '60s and '70s. Among them was Slow Dance on the Killing Ground, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Williams is being widely mourned on social media after news of his death broke on Sunday. "Mod Squad broke new ground. Clarence Williams III broke new ground," Living Colour's Vernon Reid wrote. "You can draw a direct line from Clarence Williams III to both Denzel (Washington) [and] Idris (Elba). It’s his MF moody blood running through The Kid in Purple Rain that’s the furnace of his pain & genius. Rest In Power."

(Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Actor Reggie Watkins said, "RIP Clarence Williams III. He was AMAZING IN EVERYTHING! Please watch him in Sugar Hill, Half Baked, and Purple Rain!" Rapper R.A. the Rugged Man wrote, "Rest In Peace to the great actor Clarence Williams III - One of my favorite actors to watch. My favorite performance from him was in 52 Pick-Up."