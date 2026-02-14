CBS Plots More Crossovers Between ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’

The FBI and CIA will be teaming up more than once.

Deadline reports that CBS is setting up even more crossovers in the FBI franchise.

It was already revealed that FBI star Jeremy Sisto will be appearing in the series premiere of CIA on Monday, Feb. 23 as Jubal Valentine, but he won’t be the only member of 26 Fed making the jump to the new series. Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym will be reprising their roles as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and FBI Special Agent Maggie Bell, respectively, sometime this season on CIA.

Pictured (L-R): Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Additionally, Necar Zadegan will be paying a visit to FBI as her CIA character Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard. As of now, not too much information has been shared about their upcoming appearances, including air dates, but that will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. It was initially unknown if and when crossovers between FBI and CIA would happen, especially with CIA just starting out, but it seems like CBS is wasting no time.

In CIA, also starring Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian, “When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Pictured: Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard. Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

While there are going to be crossovers, executive producer Mike Weiss told PopCulture.com that CIA is like the alternate version of FBI. “The new series, I could not be more excited about it,” he said. “It’s kind of an alternate version of FBI, in a lot of ways. FBI takes place in a New York that I think a lot of tourists might recognize, I think that a lot of New Yorkers might recognize. And, hopefully, with CIA, we’re taking people a little bit deeper into the shadows and into parts of the city and into parts of the heroism that takes place every day just trying to keep New Yorkers safe that they don’t always get to see on FBI.”

Stay tuned for more information on the FBI and CIA crossovers. CIA premieres on Monday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following the midseason premiere of FBI.