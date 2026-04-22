‘CIA’ Star Natalee Linez Reacts to ‘Surreal’ Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

CIA is coming back for another season, and star Natalee Linez spoke to PopCulture.com about how she feels about it.

CBS renewed the FBI spinoff for Season 2 in March, a month after the series premiered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CIA is the third FBI spinoff, following FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, both of which were canceled last year after six and four seasons, respectively. Linez, who portrays CIA analyst Gina Gosian, told PopCulture that knowing the show is coming back for another season is “so surreal.”

Pictured: Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

“It’s amazing. As a natural, this is everything that you work for for so many years,” she continued. “And everything you work for is just that booking. And then you get Season 1, and you’re like, ‘This is freaking amazing.’ And then you’re just like, ‘Is this really gonna continue happening? This is amazing, my dream job.’”

“And then so when it does, you’re like, ‘Wow. I get to do this again for another season.’ So, I’m over the moon about it,” Linez shared. “And I just can’t wait. There’s so many stories that are gonna be told in this next season, so I can’t wait to play.”

While Season 1 is still airing, Linez already knows what she wants to see in Season 2 when it comes to Gina. “I would love to learn more about her backstory. Where she’s from, where she lives, her family, her relationships, and things like that,” she said. “I think that would be super fun to dive into next season.”

Pictured (L-R): Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass and Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

CIA is slowly giving fans more of Gina, especially with the latest episode, “Orbital,” which put her in the field doing undercover work. Linez also said she would love to see her use some skills out in the field, assuming she gets put on another assignment in the future. And digging deeper into her backstory is certainly the perfect use for Season 2. We’ve already started learning about the characters, and being able to dig into Gina would be great for next season.

CBS recently unveiled its 2026-2027 lineup, revealing that CIA Season 2 will be premiering this fall, once again paired with the Mothership. So with Season 1 airing its finale on Monday, May 18, fans will only have a few months to wait. As of now, a premiere date has not been shared, but that will likely come later this summer. For now, new episodes of CIA air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.