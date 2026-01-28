‘CIA’ Sets ‘FBI’ Crossover for Series Premiere

FBI’s CIA offshoot is kicking off with a crossover.

CBS has revealed that Jeremy Sisto will be appearing in the series premiere of CIA, airing on Monday, Feb. 23.

Per the official logline for the premiere episode, “Directed Energy,” airing at 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 23, “When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset.”

Pictured: Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

Sisto is set to guest star as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine from FBI. Details surrounding his appearance have not been shared, but just knowing that he’ll be appearing on CIA is enough to get fans excited. Whether more crossovers will be in store is unknown, but it’s possible Sisto’s appearance is just to help get CIA off the ground since it never got a backdoor pilot, at least for the time being.

CIA stars Tom Ellis as Colin and Nick Gehlfuss as Bill, with the cast also including Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez. The series is the fourth show in the FBI franchise, following spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, both of which were canceled last year. CIA was officially ordered to series in April, and was set to premiere in the fall, but had to be pushed back after showrunner changes. The series has already seen several changes in the cast and behind-the-scenes, but it seems to finally be on track.

Meanwhile, fans will be getting a double dose of Jeremy Sisto on Feb. 23. FBI will have its midseason premiere that night, which will see the long-awaited wedding of Scola (John Boyd) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten). It’s hard to tell if any Most Wanted characters will show up, but at the very least, fans could expect some updates on the Fugitive Task Force, courtesy of Nina. There will be a lot to look forward to with the FBI franchise, and it all starts on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS with FBI’s midseason premiere, followed by the series premiere of CIA, both streaming the next day on Paramount+.