‘CIA’: Colin Goes Undercover in Exclusive Sneak Peek

CIA is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Pledge of Allegiance,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After Colin receives a tip on an upcoming terror plot, the team recovers a young man who was kidnapped nine years ago in Turkey and dig into his time in captivity to help stop the attack.”

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“Meanwhile, Bill looks into someone very close to Colin,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Colin is going undercover as a homeless person, and Bill absolutely loves it. Colin tries his best to identify people, but he doesn’t recognize any of them walking past. While the six are talking in a different language, Bill is able to translate. They want to talk to the shopkeeper, and they want him to be the suicide bomber. Colin wants to go in, but Bill doesn’t want him to, and Colin’s not having it.

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It can be assumed that what happens next won’t be pretty, because it seems like Colin will more than likely be going in to save the shopkeeper and blow his cover. Even though this is only the sixth episode, it’s already clear that Colin is not exactly one to follow rules, especially when it comes to saving those in need. Bill, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too happy about Colin wanting to break his cover, but it’s unclear what that aftermath will look like.

CIA premiered on Feb. 23 and follows by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) and secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis), who are teamed up for a clandestine CIA/FBI task force. “Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Also starring Necar Zadegan and Natalee Linez, CIA was just renewed for a second season, so it will officially join FBI on the 2026-2027 schedule. Before that, though, there will be much to look forward to as the show’s first season continues. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above from the new episode of CIA, airing tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following a new episode of FBI.