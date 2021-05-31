Chrissy Metz and LeAnn Rimes Teaming up for New TV Show

✖

Singers and actors Chrissy Metz and LeAnn Rimes are joining forces for their latest project, with the duo to feature on the upcoming discovery+ series Meet Your Makers Showdown. The show, which has been greenlit by the streaming service, will highlight the country's top artisans, four of whom will compete in each of the six-hour long episodes.

Each episode will see the selected artisans complete two challenges "that test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft," according to a press release. The show will be hosted by Metz, who is described in the release as "an avid scrapbooker and former preschool teacher with a passion for motivating people working to achieve their dreams." Rimes will serve as the show's "inspiration judge" and in each episode will lead her fellow judges on a walkthrough among contestants where the judges learn about each artist's creative process. The judging panel will be filled by "craft expert judge" and designer Mark Montano, as well as a weekly guest judge who specializes in the featured trade.

The winner of each episode will receive $10,000 and featured categories include paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap. The series will be available to stream on discovery+ later this year. Discovery+ launched in early 2020 and has around 15 million users as of April 2021. The streamer had the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, and features projects across verticals including lifestyle and relationships, home and food, true crime, paranormal, adventure and natural history, science, tech and the environment as well as documentaries.

"Meet Your Makers Showdown spotlights the nation’s obsession with handcrafted goods as featured in the countless viral videos and tutorials exploding on social media," Jane Latman, president, HGTV, whose team also greenlights home content for discovery+, said in a statement, "With encouragement from creative powerhouses Chrissy Metz, LeAnn Rimes and Mark Montano, these makers will pull out all the stops to impress the judges, make boutique-worthy creations, and walk away with a $10,000 prize."

This won't be the first time Metz and Rimes have appeared on the same show — both women were featured as guest panelists during Season 5 of The Masked Singer, which wrapped up last week. Metz appeared earlier in the season and Rimes, who won Season 4 as the Sun, guested during the May 26 finale episode.