Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ Makes Jump to Streaming Series at Netflix

Yet another Netflix movie is becoming its own TV series. Extraction, the film series that sees Chris Hemsworth’s black ops mercenary character Tyler Rake embark on violent missions to extract people from prisons, secret bases, and so on, will get a spinoff series starring Omar Sy—best known for his starring role in Netflix’s heist thriller series Lupin.

Similarly to the movies, the series will follow a mercenary (played by Sy) who navigates a perilous operation to extract hostages from a war-torn Libya. The Russo Brothers will return to produce, and Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) will be the showrunner.

“Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe,” Peter Friedlander, VP Scripted Series at Netflix, told Deadline. “With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise.”

This is not the first time Netflix has turned a movie into a TV series or vice versa. The hit romcom film trilogy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before got a spinoff series titled XO, Kitty, which is three seasons in. In a similar vein, Netflix has opted to produce multiple movies based on its crime series Peaky Blinders.

Extraction was a massive success for Netflix when it released in 2020, as it quickly became the streaming service’s most-watched movie at the time. Extraction 2 was released in 2023, and a third film is currently in development. There is no release date as of yet for the third film or the series.