'Extraction 3' With Chris Hemsworth: What We Know

Tyler Rake is not finished yet, as Netflix is already working on Extraction 3 starring Chris Hemsworth. The actor appeared in the Netflix original film Extraction in 2020 and the sequel Extraction 2 made waves when it premiered last month. Just days later, hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave appeared on stage at a Netflix TUDUM event to announce that Extraction 3 is in the works.

The Extraction franchise is adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad, and stars Hemsworth as ex-military mercenary Tyler Rake. Last month, Hargrave and Hemsworth were two of the first stars to take the stage at a massive TUDUM event in Brazil. Fans went wild for the announcement and many had clearly already seen Extraction 2, which had only been out for days at the time. So far, there are few details available about Extraction 3.

Hemsworth and Hargrave began by talking about Extraction 2 since it had just been released, enticing fans to watch it and sharing some insight on how the franchise came to be. One of the big selling points of the movie is its stunt work – Hargrave is an accomplished stuntman himself, and Extraction was his directorial debut. He mentioned that Extraction 2 has a 21-minute long action sequence filmed entirely in one take, far outdoing the one-take scene in the first movie.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth remarked on how surreal it is to take this franchise so far after all the uncertainty of the last few years. He revealed that the first movie was filmed six years ago, and the fan response matched his wildest dreams for its performance. The Thor star and Hargrave thanked fans for their enthusiasm, saying it is the only reason they will be allowed to make another installment.

Extraction got generally positive reviews with a major emphasis on the execution of action scenes, though some critics felt that the action grew tiresome when it didn't seem to move the plot forward. Because it was a streaming exclusive, there's no telling how much money it made for Netflix. The second installment has gotten similar reviews so far with a slightly higher average rating. Complaints that the movie is "anticlimactic" may read differently now that we know a sequel is on the way.

Extraction and Extraction 2 are streaming now on Netflix. So far, there's no word on when the third installment will go into produciton or how far along it might be. The graphic novel Ciudad is available now in print and digital formats.