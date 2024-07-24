'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Netflix Premiere Date Revealed

Daryl Dixon is about to make his way to Netflix once again, but this time for his own series. Netflix has been the streaming home for The Walking for quite some time now, and the platform will continue to serve fans of the AMC franchise with the addition of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Aug. 19, along with all eight seasons of fellow spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

Starring Norman Reedus as the fan-favorite titular hunter from TWD, Daryl Dixon premiered on AMC in September 2023. It centers on Daryl washing ashore in France, struggling to piece together how he got there and why. It also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, Adam Nagaitis, and Melissa McBride.

(Photo: Jace Downs/AMC)

The first season coming to Netflix in August can't be a coincidence. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 is set to premiere on AMC on Sept. 29. This will give fans just enough time to catch up on the first six episodes before Season 2 premieres. Viewers can also have a Walking Dead summer by watching all seasons of the original series and Fear the Walking Dead along with Daryl Dixon because you can truly never have too much of The Walking Dead.

Other titles coming to Netflix in August 2024 include Mr. Deeds, Not Another Teen Movie, Fire Country Season 1, White Chicks, Room, The Emoji Movie, Night School, and more, along with plenty of original titles. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is in some good company on Netflix, and those who have waited for it to come to streaming to be able to just binge it all in one go will soon finally be able to do so.

Be sure to watch the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it comes to Netflix on Monday, Aug. 19. Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 29 only on AMC. It can be assumed that Season 2 of Daryl Dixon will also be dropping on Netflix at a later date after the season fully airs. The Walking Dead is currently streaming, and Fear the Walking Dead will also be coming to Netflix on Aug. 19. The Walking Dead universe is as alive as ever, and thanks to streaming, that will continue no matter what happens.