'Chicago P.D.' Veteran Could Finally Get a Love Interest on Series

✖

Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe has starred on the show for eight seasons as Sgt. Henry "Hank" Voight but has surprisingly never had a love interest. That could change soon after he recently connected with a new character, Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller, played by Nicole Ari Parker. The former Empire actress made her debut on the show in the Season 8 premiere, "Fighting Ghosts."

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Beghe was asked if Voight's relationship with Miller ould turn romantic. Beghe hinted that was a strong possibility. "I think if there is a kind of heat or attraction there, these are two people who are very serious people and that doesn’t mean that they don’t have a biological life as well," Beghe said. "I would suspect that the danger of that screwing up what they’re both trying to accomplish together, would inhibit them from following through." He later added that if the two can succeed in making reforms in the Chicago police department, they "may have one too many drinks and see what happens one day."

Beghe did caution fans, telling them they should not get so excited about a romance at the moment. He believes both Voight and Miller would consider jumping into a romantic relationship would be "irresponsible and selfish," so it would have to wait. "And I also think, just having the possibility is equally exciting for the audience as the actual fact," he said.

The actor, who also appeared as Voight on Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, told Us Weekly it has been "fun to be around and act" with Parker. "Every season, it seems that I get to have some kind of an adversary or counterpart. Usually, it’s an adversary. She’s more of a compatriot in a way, which is new and different,” Beghe, 61, said. “Sam Miller is welcomed here 24 seven, 365 days, as far as I’m concerned.”

The next new episode of Chicago P.D., "The Radical Truth," airs on Wednesday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. According to the network's plot synopsis, it begins with Ruzek's father, Bob, going missing and it is up to the team to find him. In addition to Beghe, the current main cast includes Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Tracy Spiridakos, and Cleveland Berto.