‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Opens up About Losing Sophia Bush on Show

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati opens up about Sophia Bush‘s departure on the NBC series, TV Line reports.

Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess on the series, was on maternity leave when Sophia Bush’s character Erin Linsday left the show. In addition to Bush’s departure, P.D. got a new showrunner and had a few cast changes.

Squerciati revealed what it was like coming back to the show for the fifth season with all the changes.

“It was a little nerve-racking in the beginning,” she said. “After being off for so long, you’re like, ‘What do I do with my hands?!’ We had this great meeting in the beginning with [executive producer/director] Eriq La Salle and [showrunner] Rick Eid. It was this moment where they sort of brought us together with a really great speech. It felt like they acknowledged the change in the show, and how we were going to take [the show in] a new direction. It made us all feel unified, and I think that was really important, because we’ve been doing it for a while.”

The actress also touched on Bush leaving the show, as their characters never got a proper goodbye.

“Marina and Burgess are both equally sad,” she said. “Marina got a definite goodbye. But Soph and I are still very close, so it’s not a goodbye. But for Burgess, I feel like she didn’t even have the courtesy to say goodbye.”

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.