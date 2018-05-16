‘Chicago Med’ Wraps up Third Season With Huge Proposal Cliffhanger

Chicago Med has left viewers for the summer with some big cliffhangers, but will Natalie Manning say yes?

The doctor-focused One Chicago series offered a cliffhanger-heavy season finale but one of the most shocking questions came at the end of the episode, when Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) got down on one knee and asked Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) to marry him, despite her being angry with him.

Will has had the intention to propose since last week’s episode of the medical drama, after he asked his brother Jay (Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer) for their mother’s engagement ring.

During Tuesday night’s episode, however, Will was ready to make a grand gesture in the hospital’s balcony after a long work day, but plans were interrupted.

At the beginning of the hour, with the hospital excited about the conjoint twin surgery, Will stares at his mother’s engagement ring, pondering when to pop the question to his girlfriend.

He gets distracted, after telling Natalie to meet him in the balcony after work, by Sharon’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) ex-husband being admitted into the E.R. after getting carbon monoxide poisoning. It is later revealed that he tried to kill himself after his girlfriend’s death.

Natalie is surprised when Choi (Brian Tee) brings the homeless girls they treated in an earlier episode, all suffering from Hepatitis A.

Natalie, Choi and April, travel to the homeless camp and find Laura, the girl they helped give birth really sick. With Choi shocked to also find his sister, Emily, sleeping in the camp and sick from the disease.

Natalie treats the girl and finds out she also has Hepatitis C, meaning her kidneys and liver are severely damaged. The diagnosis makes the doctors call the girl’s baby’s adoptive parents so they can test her.

Later, Natalie tells Laura her baby was disease-free, and she brings the baby and her new parents to meet her. They promise to take care of her and leave after the touching moment. After making sure her baby is O.K., Laura deteriorates and dies from her disease.

At the end of the shift, the hospital celebrates the successful separation of the conjoint twins and Will tells Natalie he’ll meet her at the balcony, but before he can walk away, one of the female doctors from the surgery asks him if he wants to celebrate with her — as they hooked up for one night while Natalie and Will were on a break — but he says no.

At that moment, Natalie realizes the woman Will hooked up with was a coworker and she walks away angry.

Med tortured viewers, however, when Will decides to rush toward his girlfriend in the parking lot, apologizing because he wanted this moment to be special.

“Champagne, view of the city, not like this,” Will says. “Not in a parking lot, but I’m not going to let you go. Not without asking.”

Natalie knows what’s coming and tries to stop it but Will doesn’t listen.

“Just wait,” Will opens the ring box. “Will you marry me?” And he gets down on one knee.

The episode leaves Natalie staring at Will, with viewers having to wait until the fall to find out her answer.

Chicago Med returns to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018.