‘Chicago Med’: Natalie Returns After Injury for Power Outage, ‘Chicago Fire’ Crossover Episode

Chicago Med‘s Natalie Manning returned to work after surviving a terrifying car crash on a stressful night in the E.R. The NBC medical drama’s latest episode saw as the fan-favorite doctor returned to the hospital, still struggling with her memory and “engaged” to Phillip (Ian Harding). The big power outage left her in a dangerous situation that also involved a Chicago Fire fan-favorite.

Spoilers ahead for Chicago Med Season 5, Episode 2: “We’re Lost in the Dark”

The episode started with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) getting visibly uncomfortable when a bouquet of flowers arrives before Natalie (Torrey Devitto) from her fiancé. She later arrives in the middle of the storm and she admits she is happy to be back at work after some time just sitting at home.

Natalie reveals Philip has been a huge support as she recovered from her injuries, but she has struggled with not feeling as strongly as she should about him considering their engagement. Fans will recall Philip never actually proposed to Natalie, but slipped the ring in her finger as she lied unconscious after the crash, taking her memory loss as an opportunity to take their relationship to the next level.

Natalie and Will later share a heart-to-heart about what happened while she was gone, including Connor’s (Colin Donnell) exit and Ava’s (Norma Kuhling) death. Will tells her she looks good and tries to ask about her injuries.

He stops himself from asking about Natalie. She, however, takes the opportunity to apologize for how he found out about her engagement and assumes she went to his car to tell him — she was actually going to confess she still had feelings for him — but doesn’t remember the exact details of what happened.

The conversation is interrupted when a gunshot victim arrives in the E.R. and Natalie takes point on the case until one of the doctors tells her to take it easy given her injuries. The doctor tells Natalie to transport the patient upstairs for surgery and she is caught with the patient in an elevator during the blackout, with no backup battery turning on to help them.

Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) finds out the backup generator is broken and won’t be fix for a couple hours. Natalie starts to think of things she can do in the elevator when she hears a voice from above. Matt Casey (Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer) arrives and says he can help get them out, when the patient starts to crash. Natalie realizes she will have to do surgery on him in the elevator, as she starts to experiences symptoms from her concussion.

Casey and Natalie work together under the dire circumstances and manage to save the patient until the power returns and he can go to surgery. Natalie gets a good job from her supervisor before she heads out after her difficult day.

Before she leaves, Will approaches her and tells her he thinks he was trying to tell her in his car about her feelings. She says she had a really long day and can’t talk, but he stops her and he asks if she’s in love with Philip. Natalie is insulted by the question but lashes out instead of answering.

When will Natalie find out the truth about Philip? Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.