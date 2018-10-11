‘Chicago Med’ Mourns Patrick Halstead After Unexpected Crossover Death

Chicago Med honored the memory of Patrick Halstead following his unexpected death during last week’s “One Chicago” crossover event.

During the opening moments of the NBC medical drama’s latest episode, Will (Nick Gehlfuss), Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) attended a memorial for the Halstead family patriarch filled with friends and memories.

“Friends, let us raise a glass to dear Patrick Halstead,” a friend of Pat’s (Louis Herthum) eulogized. “May you be in Heave an hour before the Devil knows you’re dead.”

Will and Natalie drink as an acquaintance catches his attention to give his condolences. He announces his own father couldn’t make it to the memorial as he is feeling ill. He asks Will to check on his sick father, and despite some hesitation, he agrees to take a look at him.

Will then finds his brother Jay (Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer) standing by himself. He asks him if he’s O.K. and Jay claims to be fine. Both of them then find Natalie and they stand quietly as his father’s friends sing a song.

Fans of the series took to Twitter to relate to Jay’s grief, sending him well wishes.

“This is going to hang over Jay for a long time. I hurt for him,” one user commented.

“I just wanna hug Will and Jay right now on Chicago Med,” another user wrote.

Pat was one of the many victims of the tragic residential building fire that sparked the latest “One Chicago” crossover. He lived in the building and was found unconscious at his friend’s apartment not he 25th floor, as he was helping his wheelchair-bound friend escape the fire.

After being found, Jay went with his father to Med where Will worked with doctors to make sure his heart was working correctly.

As the brothers bickered about his grumpy father’s treatment and how they could keep an eye on him now that his home was threatened in the fire, Pat went into cardiac arrest and Will was forced to perform the code blue on him.

After bringing his heart back too late, a neurologist confirmed he was brain-dead. Jay, who did not immediately understand how his father’s heart could be beating despite his brain being unresponsive, had a particularly difficult time accepting his father’s passing.

After the Halstead brothers unplugged their father, Jay showed signs of recklessness as he helped the Intelligence Unit solve the case of how the fire started and getting shot in the process.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC