‘Chicago Med’: Ethan Accuses April of Killing Child Molester Patient

Ethan Choi and April Sexton will not be getting back together any time soon on Chicago Med.

The NBC medical drama saw the doctor and the nurse who used to be romantically involved continue to be at odds with one another after a difficult patient situation led to an argument, ending in Ethan accusing April of murder.

“Ghosts in the Attic” began with April (Yaya DaCosta) laughing with the other nurses as Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) arrived. When he asked what was going on, April dismissed him and walked away, clearly wanting to avoid them after the pair shared a kiss and then had an argument.

Choi then began to treat a new patient named Kominsky, and when another nurse saw the man and got visibly upset, the other nurses came to his rescue. When Choi attempted to get answers about what was going on, April once again dismissed him.

“Come on, it’s me. You always ring me in,” he told her.

“Not this time,” April said before once again walking away.

Later, the medical student comes to Choi to let him know that the nurses have still not taken Mr. Kominsky to get his labs done and they refuse to say what is taking so long.

Choi attempts to get April and other nurses to do the workup but they give him an attitude, when he goes to Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) about what’s going on, she tells him the one of the nurses is out so he’ll have to be patient. Then, Mr. Kominsky starts to scream in pain when the nurse fails to find a good vein.

The nurses keep giving Choi the turnaround until he confronts one of them and she reveals that the patient is a child molester. He was the male nurse’s piano teacher and raped him when he was a boy.

Now seeing what stopped the nurses from doing their jobs, Ethan confronts April about her actions, letting her know that despite his past it is their duty to provide care to him no matter what. April, however, seems adamant on working on the patient after it.

The episode took a wild turn after the argument when Kominsky collapsed and died, with Choi thinking one of the nurses might have had something to do with his death. Later, it was revealed that there had been foul play in the patient’s death with all eyes on the nurses as the hospital investigated the cause of death.

Choi then took things further by confronting April and accusing her of having something to do with the man’s death.

Later the doctors tell Choi to sign off on a cause of death, and he heads to the coroner, who is analyzing one of the patient’s organs. Turns out, a small tumor led to a spike in epinephrine that led to his premature death. Choi brings the result of the analysis to April and apologizes for accusing her.

He admits that he was hurt she wouldn’t talk to him. She says she was wrong for cutting him out. Despite the awkwardness of being exes, Ethan says he hopes they can get past it and be friends. April, however tells him she can’t look past the fact he would accuse her of murder.

Will this show’s couples ever get their lives back on track? Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.